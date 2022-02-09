Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

THR opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Thermon Group has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

