Theta Fuel Price Up 19.4% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $41.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00200320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00028555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00397385 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00066257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

