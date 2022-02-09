THORChain Price Up 23.7% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00011019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $35.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.93 or 0.07246309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.88 or 0.99970185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006482 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.