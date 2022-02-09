TIG Advisors LLC Invests $10.49 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,836,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 725,700 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

AEM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 196,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

