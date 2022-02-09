TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PTIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.