TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSRXU. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:FSRXU remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.