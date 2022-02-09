TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,000. Golden Nugget Online Gaming makes up approximately 1.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,123. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

