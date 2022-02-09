Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.48 million.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 324,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 152.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tilly’s by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 19,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

