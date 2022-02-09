Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 5,830 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.