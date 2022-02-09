Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,607 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Argus boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

