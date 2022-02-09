Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

