Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

