Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after acquiring an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after acquiring an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,752,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

