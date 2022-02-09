Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,842,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,683,000 after purchasing an additional 220,195 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

