Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.64% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

