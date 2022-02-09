Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.15

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and traded as low as $83.72. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $83.72, with a volume of 197 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.81.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.