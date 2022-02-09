Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $996.67

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 996.67 ($13.48) and traded as low as GBX 981 ($13.27). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 985 ($13.32), with a volume of 87,631 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 984.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 996.67. The stock has a market cap of £290.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

