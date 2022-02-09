Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTD opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

