Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $1.15

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $71.32 million and $28.59 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,038.77 or 0.99963247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00069068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022187 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00024890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.67 or 0.00421450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,871,547 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

