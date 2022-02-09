TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $86,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.50.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $645.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.11. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.