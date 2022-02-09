Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,448.50 ($19.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,616.94.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

