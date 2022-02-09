Trexquant Investment LP Invests $443,000 in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NYSE NOAH opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.35. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.98.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

