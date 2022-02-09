Trexquant Investment LP Invests $452,000 in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,035,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 104,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $14,151,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DYN opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

