Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $470,000 Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 37,625 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.