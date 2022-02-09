Trexquant Investment LP Takes $480,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.45 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

