Trexquant Investment LP Takes $490,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 212,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $609.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.08 and its 200-day moving average is $696.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

