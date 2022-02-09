Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $7.26 Million in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,810,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000. Leap Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 791,915 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,308,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 15,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.59. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,433.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

