Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
