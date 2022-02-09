Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

