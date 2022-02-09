Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.69

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.69 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 122.04 ($1.65). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 126 ($1.70), with a volume of 94,147 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of £59.97 million and a P/E ratio of -103.50.

In related news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,924.95).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

