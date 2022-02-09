Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.