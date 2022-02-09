TripAdvisor (TRIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TripAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRIP stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TripAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of TripAdvisor worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

