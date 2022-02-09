TripAdvisor (TRIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TripAdvisor to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TRIP stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.
TripAdvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
