Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRRSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

