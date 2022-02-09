Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 6.1%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.26 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 4,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 695,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $4,980,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 1,287.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 157,859 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.