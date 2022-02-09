Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $156.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.01 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,990 shares of company stock worth $7,311,975. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

