Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lessened its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,911 shares during the period. Vor Biopharma makes up approximately 2.2% of Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York owned approximately 0.25% of Vor Biopharma worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOR. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Vor Biopharma stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.