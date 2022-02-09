TUI (LON:TUI) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TUI. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.59.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.