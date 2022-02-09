Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $140.24.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.