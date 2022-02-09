TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSP opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

