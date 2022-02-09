Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,170,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,118 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Tutor Perini worth $54,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after acquiring an additional 106,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Tutor Perini news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.