TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.00

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.26), with a volume of 717323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.90.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.