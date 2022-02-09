Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 1.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $201.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,944. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.52.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

