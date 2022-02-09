Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.56.

NYSE:TSN opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

