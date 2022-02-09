U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,063,284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $46,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

