U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,173,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,854,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

