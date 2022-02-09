Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31,472.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $212,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. 1,046,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,414,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.