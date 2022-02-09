UBS Group Increases Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.24) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.
CRARY stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
