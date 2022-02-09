UBS Group Increases Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target to €14.70

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €14.60 ($16.78) to €14.70 ($16.90) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.39) to €17.00 ($19.54) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.82) to €15.90 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.24) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.82)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

CRARY stock opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

