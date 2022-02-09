UDR (NYSE:UDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $56.81. 62,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

