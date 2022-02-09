UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UDR. BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,111. UDR has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

