Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($31.78) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.10).

ULE stock opened at GBX 2,940.97 ($39.77) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,850 ($25.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($46.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,123.79.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

