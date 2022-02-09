Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 551.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

